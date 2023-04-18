Bae went 1-for-4 with two RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base Monday against the Rockies.

The Pirates scored six runs in the second inning of a blowout win, and Bae contributed to the rally with a bunt single that drove in one. He then proceeded to steal third base to tally his fifth stolen bag of the season. Though Pittsburgh shifts its lineup considerably when a lefty is on the mound, Bae has been a consistence presence in the batting order regardless of handedness and has an everyday role on the team. Through 55 plate appearances, he has chipped in 10 runs scored and eight RBI despite hitting just .220/.278/.380.