Bae is expected to have his contract selected by the Pirates on Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Bae spent the all season with Triple-A Indianapolis and has a .291/.364/.432 slash line with eight home runs, 53 RBI, 81 runs and 30 stolen bases in 108 games. The 23-year-old primarily played the middle infield at Triple-A but has also seen some time in the outfield, and he'll receive his first taste of the majors down the stretch for Pittsburgh.