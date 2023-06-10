Bae went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Mets.

Bae made an impact with his speed early in the game, reaching base on a bunt hit and forcing an errant throw by Eduardo Escobar to get a pair of runs home. He's now reached base in four consecutive games, tallying five hits in 13 at-bats while also drawing three free passes. In that span, he's also scored four runs, driven in four and swiped four bags. Bae continues to serve in a strong-side platoon role, with his playing time split between center field and second base.