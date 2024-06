Bae (wrist) will join Triple-A Indianapolis to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The outfielder has been sidelined since early June with a sprained right wrist. Given his short absence, Bae shouldn't need extensive time in the minors to get ramped up before being activated. While Bae has been sidelined, the Pirates have been leaning on a combination of Jack Suwinski and Michael Taylor in center field.