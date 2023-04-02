Bae went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday against the Reds.
Bae's line was ugly, but Saturday's lineup made clear that the Pirates are prioritizing playing him every day early on this season. With lefty Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds, Jack Suwinski sat while Bae shifted from second base -- where he started the first game of the campaign -- to center field. Though Bae is getting extra run for the time being, he'll need to perform without the handedness advantage to maintain playing time over Suwinski in the long term.