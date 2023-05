Bae (ankle) is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Rockies.

Bae will remain on the bench for a third straight game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. With left-hander Kyle Freeland on the mound for Colorado, it's possible Bae wouldn't be in the lineup regardless of health. Rodolfo Castro will take over at second base while Chris Owings will draw the start at shortstop and bat eighth in the series opener.