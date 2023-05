Bae (ankle) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Bae will start at second base and bat ninth versus the Rockies and right-hander Connor Seabold after being limited by an ankle injury over the last handful of games. The 23-year-old has racked up 14 stolen bases on the year, though he's slashing just .239/.300/.326 across 101 plate appearances.