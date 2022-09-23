Bae had his contract selected by the Pirates and will start at second base and bat eighth Friday against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 23-year-old has been called up for his first taste of the majors and will make his debut Friday. Bae posted a .291/.364/.432 slash line with eight home runs, 53 RBI, 81 runs and 30 steals in 108 games at Triple-A this year, and he could see action at shortstop and in the outfield down the stretch, in addition to second base.