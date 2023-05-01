Bae went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a steal in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Bae led off the third inning with a base hit before swiping second and scoring on a Bryan Reynolds hit. Bae is now 11-for-12 on stolen base attempts this year, tieing him for second in the league. The 23-year-old Bae has hit well enough to maximize his stolen-base value -- he's slashing .250/.302/.350 with two home runs, nine RBI and 17 runs scored through 87 plate appearances while playing regularly at second base.