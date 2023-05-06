Bae went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

The young utility player continues to do his best Jon Berti impression, stealing his 14th base in 31 games to begin the season, with nine of them coming in the last 10 contests. Bae is also batting .333 (9-for-27) over that stretch, and while he offers little power -- he has just two homers and nine RBI on the year -- he could become more than just a one-dimensional fantasy asset if he keeps stringing together hits.