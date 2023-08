Bae went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Cubs.

Bae has been a near everyday player since he was activated from the injured list Aug. 18. He now has five hits across 21 at-bats since his return, with Thursday's performance also marking his his first stolen base in that span. Bae's usage of late suggests he'll have a chance to lead off against righties, and he also remains in the lineup against southpaws while playing either second base or center field.