Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bae returned Friday from an extended stint on the injured list Friday and enjoyed a productive weekend in the Pirates' series with Minnesota. He started and served as the Bucs' leadoff hitter in all three contests, going 3-for-11 with two doubles, three walks, two runs and one RBI. Though he'll hit the bench Monday, Bae should have a relatively clear path to playing time at either second base or in center field for the rest of the season so long as health prevails.