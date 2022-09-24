Bae went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Bae reached base twice and stole second base each time, including in the bottom of the ninth after his first career MLB hit. The 23-year-old second baseman swiped 30 bags in 38 attempts with Triple-A Indianapolis this season and he showed no signs of slowing down in his debut with the Pirates. Bae will look to use the last few weeks of the 2022 campaign to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster for 2023.