Bae went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 5-4 victory over the Reds.

Bae started the game at second base before ultimately moving to center field in the bottom of the ninth inning as Canaan Smith-Njigba was lifted for a defensive replacement. Although Bae was buried in the eight hole in the order, he was in the middle of everything for the Pirates and showcased his speed when he got on base. Bae ranked in the 90th percentile in sprint speed last season according to Statcast.