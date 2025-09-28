Oviedo (2-1) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to take the loss Sunday versus Atlanta.

Oviedo gave up a two-run home run to Ronald Acuna in the first inning, and that was ultimately enough to prevent the right-hander from staying undefeated this season. He was rarely bad but also failed to stand out in his nine starts, walking exactly three batters on seven occasions while failing to complete six frames in any outing. Overall, he finished with a 3.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 42:23 K:BB over 40.1 innings, which is a fine performance after returning from a December 2023 Tommy John surgery.