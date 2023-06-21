Oviedo (3-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Oviedo pitched well Tuesday, holding Chicago to two runs over six innings, but the Pirates couldn't muster any run support in a 4-0 loss. Still, it was another strong effort from Oviedo, who's allowed two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 4.30 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 74:35 K:BB through 15 starts (81.2 innings) this season. Ovideo currently lines up for a road matchup with the Marlins in his next outing.