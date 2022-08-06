site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jose-godoy-claimed-by-pirates | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Jose Godoy: Claimed by Pirates
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 5, 2022
at
8:44 pm ET
•
1 min read
Godoy was claimed by the Pirates on Friday.
He will be active for Friday's game against the Orioles. Godoy was designated for assignment by the Twins earlier this week. He hit .197/.272/.299 with three home runs in 42 games at Triple-A and only has five plate appearances this year in the majors.
More News
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/08/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/10/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read