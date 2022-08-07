Godoy was removed in the sixth inning of Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles due to heat illness and general body cramping, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He went 0-for-2 with an RBI before departing.

Godoy was making his first start for Pittsburgh after being claimed off waivers from the Twins on Friday. The Pirates are listing him as day-to-day, but assuming he's feeling better after getting properly hydrated, Godoy should be ready to go for Monday's series opener in Arizona. He may continue to split time behind the plate with Jason Delay while both are healthy and available.