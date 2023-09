Palacios hit a three-run home run in his only at-bat during Thursday's 8-6 win over the Cubs.

Palacios began the game on the bench but was called upon to pinch hit in the top of the ninth inning with Pittsburgh clinging to a one-run lead. The 28-year-old came through with a three-run blast that proved to be critical when Chicago scored twice in the bottom of the frame. Palacios has homered in each of his past two contests, driving in six runs over that span.