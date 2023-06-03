Palacios went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals.
Getting the start in right field and hitting eighth, Palacios got hold of a Giovanny Gallegos changeup that stayed up in the zone and drove it deep to right field in the seventh inning for his first career big-league homer. After bouncing through the Blue Jays and Nationals organizations the last two years, Palacios may have found a home in Pittsburgh, batting .286 (8-for-28) through his first 13 games for the Pirates.
