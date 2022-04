Brubaker allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over three innings in Sunday's win over the Cubs. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Brubaker allowed a pair of runs in the first inning, including an RBI single by Frank Schwindel. He turned in a pair of scoreless frames before the Pirates turned to Dillon Peters to begin the fourth. Brubaker lowered his season ERA to 6.46 through 15.1 frames. He's lined up to face the Padres at home next week.