Brubaker tossed six innings, surrendering three runs on nine hits while striking out six in Saturday's loss to the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Brubaker was skating in and out of danger in this one, ultimately giving up two runs in the first frame and one more later in the fifth. He has now registered three quality starts in his last four outings, lowering his ERA from 4.70 to 4.14 over that stretch. Since May 17, Brubaker has posted a 2.93 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a 7.4 K/9 ratio over seven starts.