Brubaker (3-11) allowed six earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight across 6.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against Atlanta.

Brubaker held Atlanta scoreless through four innings but allowed five of his six runs in the fifth frame. While he's shown flashes of effectiveness this season, Brubaker has struggled to work deep into games and been hit hard across his last five starts. In that span, he has allowed 18 earned runs across 27 innings while also failing to complete more than five frames on three occasions. On the campaign, he owns a 4.39 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 24 starts.