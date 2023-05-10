Ortiz (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings against the Rockies. He struck out one.

Ortiz allowed just one run through his first three innings but ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing a pair of singles to lead off the frame before Tucupita Marcano missed a potential double-play ball, allowing the Rockies to take a 2-1 lead. Ortiz surrendered another three runs in the frame en route to an eventual 10-1 loss. The 24-year-old right-hander could make at least one more start while Vince Velasquez (elbow) is on the IL. Ortiz had been pitching well in Triple-A with a 2.23 ERA and 29:11 K:BB through seven starts (32.1 innings).