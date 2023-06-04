Ortiz didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals, giving up one run on one hit and two walks over two innings. He struck out one.

An hour-long rain delay in the third inning caused Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton to turn to his bullpen rather than risk injury to the 24-year-old right-hander. Even in his brief outing, Ortiz displayed his usual inefficiency while teasing his upside -- he needed 32 pitches to record six outs, but generated 10 called or swinging strikes along the way. If he stays on turn, Ortiz should be well-rested for his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Mets.