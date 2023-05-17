Ortiz (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and four walks over three innings in a 4-0 loss against Detroit. He struck out three.

The Tigers got to Ortiz early Tuesday, scoring twice in the first inning before adding another two runs in the third. Ultimately, it would take Ortiz 81 pitches to get through just three innings. The 24-year-old right-hander has now dropped his first two starts of the season, allowing nine runs, though only five earned, through eight innings with a 2.38 WHIP. Ortiz may get one more shot with the Pirates before Vince Velasquez (elbow) returns from the IL.