Ortiz allowed three runs on five hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Seattle. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Ortiz was tagged with a pair of solo homers, including Julio Rodriguez's first-inning shot. Despite a shaky outing overall, Ortiz punched out a season-high six batters, though he needed 99 pitches to get through five frames. The right-handed rookie is now sporting a 4.35 ERA and a lackluster 14:11 K:BB through 20.2 innings. Ortiz's next start is currently lined up to be against the Cardinals.