The Pirates recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cardinals at PNC Park.

Ortiz will rejoin the Pirates for what will be his first appearance since the All-Star break, despite being roughed up to the tune of a 7.77 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 24.1 innings at Triple-A since being demoted July 5. Even though Ortiz appears to be getting what amounts to a spot start Wednesday, he may get a chance to stick around in the Pirates rotation if performs better against the Cardinals than anticipated in his return to the majors.