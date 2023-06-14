Ortiz (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Ortiz was hit hard early on, as the Cubs plated three runs in the first inning and added another before being removed in the sixth inning with runners on the corners. The outing marked the first time in five starts that Ortiz allowed more than three earned runs, and continued a pattern of issues with the long ball as the 24-year-old has now given up five bombs over his last four appearances. He is tentatively scheduled to start Sunday against the Brewers.