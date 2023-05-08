Ortiz joined the Pirates and is expected to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Tuesday against the Rockies at PNC Park, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ortiz, 24, flashed promise in the majors last season and thus far in his seven starts with Indianapolis. Over 32.1 innings with the affiliate, Ortiz has logged a 2.23 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB . Control can be a problem, but Ortiz can miss bats and induce groundballs. It's not clear whether he'll be in store simply for a spot start or if he could stick around a while, but Ortiz is a viable streaming option in a favorable home matchup versus Colorado.