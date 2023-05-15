Ortiz is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park.
After getting a call-up from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 9, Ortiz stumbled in his first start of the season with the big club, giving up five runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk over five innings en route to taking a home loss against the Rockies. The 24-year-old right-hander was more impressive over a four-start sample with the Bucs in 2022 and had pitched to a 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 32.1 innings at Triple-A prior to his call-up, however, so he'll get at least one more chance to redeem himself. Ortiz's performance Tuesday as well as the status of Vince Velasquez (elbow) heading into next week will likely dictate whether Ortiz garners any additional starts with Pittsburgh.