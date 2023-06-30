Ortiz did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against San Diego. He did not record a strikeout.

The Padres were able to get to Ortiz early, tallying three runs off him in the second inning as the rookie continued to leave pitches up in the zone. The right-hander allowed two home runs for just the second time in his 10 big league starts and also failed to record a strikeout for the first time this season. Ortiz came into the contest having allowed one earned run in back-to-back starts and in three of his previous five. However, he's now recorded one or fewer strikeouts four times in his rookie campaign and has made it past the fifth inning only twice.