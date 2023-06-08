Ortiz allowed two runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to Oakland.

Ortiz pitched two innings in a rain-shortened outing Sunday, leaving him available to eat up innings after starter Roansy Contreras lasted just one-third of an inning. Despite allowing 10 hits, Ortiz was able to limit the damage against Oakland thanks to a couple of key double-play balls. The 24-year-old right-hander is 1-2 this season with a 4.23 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 16:15 K:BB. Ortiz was originally slated to start this weekend, though that will likely be pushed back after he threw 91 pitches Wednesday.