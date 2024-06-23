Perez (groin) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

It was Perez's first rehab outing since landing on the injured list May 28 and he threw 63 pitches. That was slightly below his goal of 75 entering the appearance, though he likely did enough to prove he's ready to be activated for his next turn through the rotation. The earliest he'd return is Friday at Atlanta.