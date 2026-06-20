Pirates' Mason Montgomery: Tagged with blown save, loss

Montgomery (2-2) was tagged with the loss and his second blown save of the season Friday against the Rockies. He allowed two runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning, striking out one.

Montgomery entered the game with the Pirates holding a 3-2 lead and one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He retired TJ Rumfield with a groundout, but back-to-back singles from Tyler Freeman and Cole Carrigg set up Braxton Fulford, who gave the Rockies the lead with the game-winning hit -- a two-run double on a line drive to center. Montgomery then struck out Ezequiel Tovar, but the damage was already done. The 26-year-old southpaw has been inconsistent of late. He was on a run of four consecutive scoreless outings before this game, but he's also given up multiple runs in three of his last seven appearances. He has a 7.94 ERA and 2.29 WHIP across six outings (5.2 innings) since the beginning of June.