The Pirates selected Andujar's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Andujar was taken off the Pirates' 40-man roster back in May but has made his way back on by putting up a .941 OPS with 16 home runs in 103 games this season with Indianapolis. The 28-year-old will back up at the corner infield and outfield spots.
