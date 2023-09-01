The Pirates selected Andujar's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Andujar was taken off the Pirates' 40-man roster back in May but has made his way back on by putting up a .941 OPS with 16 home runs in 103 games this season with Indianapolis. The 28-year-old will back up at the corner infield and outfield spots.