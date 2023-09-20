Andujar is out of the lineup again Wednesday versus the Cubs.
Andujar has contributed some big hits since joining the Pirates as a Sept. 1 call-up, but the 28-year-old former Yankees prospect continues to be used as only a part-time player. Henry Davis will fill the DH role Wednesday as Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Josh Palacios start across the outfield.
