Del Pozo was recalled by the Pirates on Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Del Pozo was sent to the Pirates' alternate training site ahead of the start of the regular season, but he'll join the major-league bullpen after Kyle Crick (shoulder) and Clay Holmes (forearm) were placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. However, the southpaw isn't likely to have a prominent role with the major-league club.