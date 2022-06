Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Mears (elbow) hasn't yet resumed throwing, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Mears experienced right forearm tightness following a rehab start at Triple-A Indianapolis last Wednesday, and he's been shut down for a week. However, Tomczyk hopes that the right-hander will resume throwing off flat ground in the coming days. A better idea of Mears' return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he resumes mound work.