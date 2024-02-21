Cruz is playing at 100 percent in camp, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Cruz was only able to play in nine games before fracturing his left fibula in 2023. After suffering a few setbacks, he's been able to participate fully in all fielding and batting drills. Manager Derek Shelton has acknowledged that Cruz is battling some rust, so the team plans to get him more live reps as the spring progresses. He'll be locked in as the Pirates' starting shortstop so long as he remains healthy in 2024.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Fully recovered from injury•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Back in action in instructionals•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Expected to be ready for spring•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Ruled out for 2023 return•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Will resume running this week•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Halts running due to soreness•