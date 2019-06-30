Cruz (foot) went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs against Fort Myers on Sunday.

The High-A affair was his first since he fractured his foot in late April. Cruz, who went 6-for-10 with a stolen base in a rehab stint, returned to his customary shortstop position and batted third in the Marauders' lineup. The 20-year-old offers an interesting combination of speed and power. He is expected to spend most, if not all, of the summer playing for Bradenton.