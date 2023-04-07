Cruz (face) is in the Pirates' lineup for Friday's home opener against the White Sox.
Cruz had to leave Wednesday's game with a facial injury following a collision with Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. However, it looks like he's ready to go following Thursday's off day. Cruz is 6-for-23 with one home run and one stolen base in the early going.
More News
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Being evaluated for injury to face•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Nabs first steal of season•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Smacks awe-inspiring homer•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: At leadoff spot for opener•
-
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Cutting down strikeouts•