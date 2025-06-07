Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Cruz's last day off had been May 19 -- since then he started 16 straight games and posted a .902 OPS with four home runs and six stolen bases, albeit with a 34.7 percent strikeout rate. The exciting center fielder will rest to begin Saturday's matchup while Alexander Canario starts in center field. Meanwhile, second baseman Nick Gonzales is sliding up to the leadoff spot typically occupied by Cruz.