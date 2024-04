Cruz went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Orioles.

The 25-year-old shortstop took Grayson Rodriguez deep in the fifth inning to get the Pirates on the board. Cruz has collected multiple hits in four of his first eight games in 2024, batting .344 (11-for-32) with two homers, three RBI and seven runs. He's still looking for his first stolen base however, after swiping 13 bags in his first 98 career big-league games.