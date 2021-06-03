Cruz went 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBI and three stolen bases in a 9-4 win over Richmond on Wednesday.

After a slow start for Double-A Altoona, Cruz has strung together a seven-game hitting streak during which he's gone 11-for-30 with three homers and five stolen bases. On the downside, the 22-year-old has already made eight errors in 22 games while playing shortstop exclusively. A move to the outfield may still be in the offing. After a lackluster showing in spring training, Cruz is building back his prospect tag and could become a candidate for promotion to Triple-A this summer.