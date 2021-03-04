Cruz will start in center field Thursday for the first time in his career, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

"It's just adding something else to his tool box and like we've talked about, versatility is important for our roster," manager Derek Shelton said. "So we're going to put him out there and see how it goes." While there's a good chance Cruz's final destination is right field, Shelton shifted him to center because the angles are more similar to those at shortstop than in right field. The 22-year-old is 1-for-5 with a walk in the early going.