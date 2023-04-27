Cruz (fibula) had the staples removed this week from his surgically-repaired left leg, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Cruz was also given clearance to begin upper-body conditioning weight lifting, the first significant step in what will be a long rehab process. The dynamic 24-year-old shortstop is expected to be sidelined until at least early August. Rodolfo Castro has been at short most days for the Pirates since the April 9 fibula fracture.