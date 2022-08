Cruz went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Orioles.

Cruz has just 11 hits in 13 games since the All-Star break, but five of them have left the park and he also has 12 RBI over that span. After bouncing around the batting order a bit, Cruz has now hit out of the fifth spot in four straight starts, all against right-handed pitchers.