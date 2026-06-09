Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Considered day-to-day

Cruz suffered a cut on his hand during Saturday's game against Atlanta and is being considered day-to-day, Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan reports.

Cruz was held out of the lineup Sunday after suffering a cut on his hand while sliding into home plate. However, the club is confident that the star outfielder will be able to avoid a trip to the injured list, and he'll presumably be re-evaluated before Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers to determine if he can be penciled into the starting nine.