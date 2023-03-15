Cruz has his contract renewed for the 2023 season by the Pirates on Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Cruz will make the league minimum $720,000 as he participates in his first full season of MLB action in 2023. The uber-athletic shortstop is expected to make a major leap forward in his development this year and will look to flex both his power at the plate and his speed on the bases. Cruz said late last month that he expects to have a 30 homer, 30 steal season for the Pirates, a lofty goal for the 24-year-old. He'll look to improve upon the uninspiring .233 average and 34.9 strikeout percentage he produced over 331 at-bats in 87 games last year.